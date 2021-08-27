DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $135.00 at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

