DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $135.00 at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.
Shares of DKS stock opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
