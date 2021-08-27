Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,339. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

