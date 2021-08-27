Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $281,495.08 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,635.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.43 or 0.06603151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.13 or 0.01286837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00355230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00126129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.90 or 0.00634490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00332072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00300514 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,700,386 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.