DigitalNote Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $6,962.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.88 or 0.00653881 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,055,298,137 coins and its circulating supply is 5,914,260,844 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.