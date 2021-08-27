Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DNOPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Dino Polska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group upgraded shares of Dino Polska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, upgraded shares of Dino Polska from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNOPY opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $42.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.