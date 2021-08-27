Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of DIISY remained flat at $$16.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

