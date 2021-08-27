DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 154.5% in August

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 7,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.99. DLH has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Analysts expect that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

