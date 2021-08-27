Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 71,535 shares.The stock last traded at $83.20 and had previously closed at $81.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Docebo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -313.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.39.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.