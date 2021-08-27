Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

DG stock opened at $225.90 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

