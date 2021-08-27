Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.34. 91,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

