Dollar General’s (DG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$245.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.90 on Monday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

