Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

