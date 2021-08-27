Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.89. 6,556,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

