Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Domo stock traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,967. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.40. Domo has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

