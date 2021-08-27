Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.53. 1,226,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,085. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

