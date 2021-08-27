DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 5,272 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $5,044,670.30.

On Monday, June 7th, Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $3,627,563.87.

DASH opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion and a PE ratio of -25.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.90. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,344,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

