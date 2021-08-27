Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Dorman Products stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

