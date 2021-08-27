Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.14.

Get Doximity alerts:

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.64.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $59,066,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.