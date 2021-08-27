Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
DOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.14.
NASDAQ DOCS opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.64.
In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 in the last quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $59,066,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
