DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,467,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 11,326,570 shares.The stock last traded at $59.59 and had previously closed at $56.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Argus cut their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,660,084 shares of company stock worth $186,096,065. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DraftKings by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

