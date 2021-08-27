Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $20.30

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.30, but opened at $19.80. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $2,859,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,616,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

