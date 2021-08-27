DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.90 on Friday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.