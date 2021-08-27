DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.