Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $64,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.85 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.