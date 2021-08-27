Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $428.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

