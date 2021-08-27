Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $8.81 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $806.17 million, a P/E ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.73.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

