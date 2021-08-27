Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.43. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

