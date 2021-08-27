Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,635 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

