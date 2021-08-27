DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $569.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

