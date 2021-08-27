DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $569.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

