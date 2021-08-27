Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce sales of $33.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.46 million and the lowest is $32.81 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million.

DLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,427. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

