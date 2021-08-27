Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.67. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 37,612 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,545. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
