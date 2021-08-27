Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.67. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 37,612 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,545. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.