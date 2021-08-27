Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report $46.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the highest is $48.80 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $49.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $185.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.86 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $241.40 million, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $254.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120,473 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,494. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $621.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.