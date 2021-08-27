easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.29 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESYJY. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

