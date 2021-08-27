eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $76.57 and last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 358569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.