eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0281 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. eBoost has a market cap of $2.81 million and $17.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00360632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.