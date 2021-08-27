Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

ECHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

