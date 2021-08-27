Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Raised by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 39.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 31,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. 26,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,841. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

