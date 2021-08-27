Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $223.02 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

