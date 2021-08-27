Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483,833 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 75.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,011,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $223.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.52.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

