Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $198.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.60 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 168.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edap Tms by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

