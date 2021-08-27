Edgeless (EDG) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $870,542.49 and $1,868.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00753378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00100843 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

