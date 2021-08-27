Edgeware Market Cap Tops $53.21 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $53.21 million and approximately $774,680.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.12 or 0.00765218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,391,017,513 coins and its circulating supply is 5,777,074,918 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

