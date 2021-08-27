Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $42.85. 316,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,934. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

