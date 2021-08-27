Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,180,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571,868 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Editas Medicine worth $406,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.