Effect.AI Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $7.30 million and $68,147.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

