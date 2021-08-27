Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.95.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.85. Elastic has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 66.1% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Elastic by 41.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Elastic by 22.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 454,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,246,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.