Elliott Investment Management Sells 300,000 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $3,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $2,057,517.08.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

