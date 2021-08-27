ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.38 ($16.92) and traded as high as €14.61 ($17.19). ElringKlinger shares last traded at €14.06 ($16.54), with a volume of 232,308 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIL2 shares. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $879.44 million and a PE ratio of 23.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.38.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.