Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Short Interest Up 250.0% in August

Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMPM opened at $0.02 on Friday. Empire Post Media has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.

About Empire Post Media

Empire Post Media, Inc is a shell company, which seeks to create value for its shareholders by merging with another entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of common stock. The company was founded by Peter Dunn on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

