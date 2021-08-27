Endeavour Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EDR. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$927.31 million and a P/E ratio of 18.07. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.54.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

